2 teens arrested after high-speed chase ends with SUV crashed into fire station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teens are in custody after police say they led officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen SUV that ended with them crashing into a Shreveport fire station.

According to Cpl. Marcus Hines, the two teenage boys, ages 13 and 16, went onto the campus of Centenary College Sunday night and stole a Chevrolet Tahoe. Shreveport police say they received a call about a suspicious vehicle being in the parking lot of St. Vincent Mall, and they were able to spot the stolen truck around noon.

SPD says when officers approached the Tahoe, the teens sped off and led them on a high-speed chase. The chase ended when the teenagers crashed into a Caddo Parish Fire District fire station at the corner of Highway 1 and Caspriana Levee Road, leaving the building extensively damaged.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“I was very surprised, yeah,” Shreveport Fire Department Chief Keith Harris said Monday.”This station’s been here 25 years and never had an incident out here. So, yeah. Pretty surprised. So, yeah. Pretty surprised. We’ve had quite a few vehicles versus trains right up there, but nobody ever hit our station.”

Chief Harris says the crash barely missed hitting one of their $500,000 fire trucks by inches and it will take a few weeks to make repairs to the building. Charges against the teenage boys are pending.

