2 women jailed on drug charges following traffic stop in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two women are behind bars after Natchitoches Parish deputies found drugs inside their car during a traffic stop.

According to the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force, around 11 p.m. Wednesday deputies assigned to the Increasing Man Power Addressing Crime Trends team pulled over a dark-colored truck for modified exhaust at the intersection of LA 6 and US 84.

Deputies made contact with 50-year-old Wendy Torres, of Clarence, and 53-year-old Kathy Holland, of Campti and asked if they could search their truck.

During the search deputies found 4.5 grams of methamphetamine that allegedly belonged to Torres, and 3.5 grams of methamphetamine that allegedly belonged to Holland.

Torres was arrested on the following charges:

1 count of Possession of CDS II (Methamphetamine)

1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

1 count of Modified exhaust

Holland was was arrested on the following charges:

1 count of Possession of CDS II (Methamphetamine)

1 count of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Torres and Holland were both booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. They were given a felony arraignment notice for Sept. 7.