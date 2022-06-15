SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people were taken to the hospital Wednesday night after being shot in Cedar Grove’s AB Palmer Park.

Police are investigating the scene where the shooting on E. 79th and Thornhill Ave took place around 7:37 p.m. They say two males were inside of a car when a third approached them and opened fire, then ran from the scene.

Police investigating after two wounded in Cedar Grove shooting (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Police investigate shooting at AB Palmer Park in Cedar Grove (Source: KTAL/KMSS)

Officials say both men suffered gunshot wounds. One is believed to be life-threatening.

Officers at the scene are speaking with witnesses while police search the area for the suspect.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.