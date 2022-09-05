SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officers are on the scene of a shooting in the Anderson Island neighborhood Monday night.

Officers responded to the scene on the 1100 block of Knight St. just after 8:20 p.m.

Police say a vehicle was stolen following an altercation. One of the vehicles involved crashed.

Officers are still piecing together the chain of events. Two people were confirmed wounded during a shootout related to the incident. Their wounds are considered non-life-threatening.

Three people are in custody, and police are working to determine how the events unfolded.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.