2-year-old injured in Sunday afternoon shooting; suspect in custody

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A suspect is in custody after a small child was shot this afternoon in Shreveport’s Highland neighborhood.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a toddler being shot in the 100 block of East Herndon.

When they arrived, officers found a large amount of blood, but were unable to find a victim.

Police learned from witnesses that the little boy, somewhere around the age of 2, had been shot and was put in a vehicle by his mother and taken from the scene.

Willis Knighton North Hospital on Greenwood Road then notified police that the child, who had been shot in the hand, was brought in by his mother.

The child was evaluated, and then transferred to Ochsner’s LSU health for further treatment.

At the scene, police were able to get a description of the suspect’s vehicle and found it in the 2900 block of North Hearne. When they tried to execute a traffic stop, however, the suspect stepped on the gas and tried to turn into the Windsor Village apartments.

But he missed the turn and crashed into a ditch.

Police took the suspect into custody, and took him to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital for evaluation. After he is released from the hospital, he will be transported to the Shreveport Police Station, where he will be interviewed by detectives.

