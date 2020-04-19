23-year-old man critically injured in overnight shooting, suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is in a local hospital fighting for his life, as Shreveport Police detectives seek a suspect in his shooting.

Treyvion Johnson, 23, was critically injured in a shooting in the 2900 block of Frostwood Drive.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, SPD patrol officers responded to the shooting, and when they arrived, they found Johnson suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport hospital for injuries considered life-threatening.

Based on preliminary findings gathered at the scene of the crime, it is believed Johnson was speaking with another male at the Frostwood Drive home, when the unidentified man opened fire striking Johnson multiple times.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene immediately after the shooting and remains outstanding.

Authorities are working to identify and apprehend the suspect involved in matter. Persons with any information relative to the shooting are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 6573-7373 or visit P3tips.com.

Cash rewards are available for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for this crime.

