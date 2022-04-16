NEW BOSTON, La. (KTAL/KSHV) – Unless he can come up with a $250,000 bond, a 24-year-old New Boston man will be celebrating Easter at the Bi-state jail after allegedly shaving off seven years of his age to gain favor with a teenage girl.

Zimbabwe Johnson was arrested after police became aware of the situation on March 28 when they responded to a disturbance that began with an argument with the girl at Johnson’s home in the 400 block of Maple Street.

The victim reportedly told a New Boston police officer that although she had believed Johnson was a teenager, she recently learned Johnson was 24.

According to police, in June 2021, Johnson allegedly began communicating with the victim on a social media app, telling the girl and her family that he was 17 years old.

Johnson was booked into the Bi-state jail on two counts of sexual assault on a child. If convicted of sexual assault of a child, Johnson faces two-to-20 years on each count.