$2K reward offered for man caught on camera stealing diamond ring

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The owners of William S. Nacol jewelry store in Lafayette are offering a $2k reward in connection with the arrest of a suspect who they say stole a diamond ring from the store on Johnston Street.

The theft occurred Saturday.

Video submitted to KLFY shows the suspect looking at a diamond ring display.

He then allegedly opens the back of the display case, removes the ring and flees the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lafayette Police or contact William S. Nacol Jewelry company directly at 337-981-8160.

