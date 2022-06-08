SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a deadly shooting in the Martin Luther King neighborhood Tuesday.

Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Jamison Street. When officers arrived they found a white vehicle that was struck multiple times by gunfire. Two people were inside the car, 28-year-old Kabrodrick L. Mitchell of Shreveport was shot multiple times and died on the scene. The other was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000.00 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.

Crime Stoppers tips are anonymous and cash rewards are paid to those willing to help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.