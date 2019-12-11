2nd arrest in holiday French Quarter shooting that hurt 12

NEW ORLEANS,La. (AP)- New Orleans police say the second of two suspects has been arrested in connection with a Thanksgiving weekend shooting at the edge of the French Quarter that wounded 12 people.

A Wednesday morning police news release says 22-year-old LaBryson Polidore was arrested around midnight in the Baton Rouge area. The other suspect was 21-year-old Stafford Starks. He was arrested Tuesday in St. Mary Parish.

Police said the two were involved in an ongoing feud. It erupted in gunfire early on the morning of Dec. 1. That’s when the two encountered each other amid crowds visiting New Orleans for a college football game.

