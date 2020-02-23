2nd suspect arrested in attempted murders of SPD officers; 3rd still on the run

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The second suspect believed to be involved in the attempted murder of Shreveport police officers attempting to serve a warrant on Friday was taken into custody earlier today.

James Perot, 17. of the 3800 block of Oakcrest Street was charged with accessory to attempted first degree murder in connection to the incident.

It happened just before 3:15 p.m. Friday when Shreveport Police Investigators attempted to execute a search warrant at a residence in the 3700 block of Sumner Street.

As officers arrived, subjects in a 2011 Dodge Charger drove up to the location and began shooting at officers. The vehicle, which was occupied by at least three black males, fled and evaded capture.

Investigators developed three suspects, Perot, DeAndrew Mosely, 21 and Anthony Perot, 24.

On Saturday, Mosely was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

However, Anthony Perot of the 3700 block of Sumner Street, who investigators believe was the gunman in the incident, remains at large.

The warrant for Perot’s arrest charges him with five counts of convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm with CDS in connection with the incident.

Perot is considered to be armed and dangerous. Detectives ask that anyone with information on Anthony Perot’s whereabouts contact them at 318-673-7300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit information to Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

