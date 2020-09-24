2nd suspect arrested in murder at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The second suspect wanted for fatally shooting a man at a Shreveport apartment complex last month is now behind bars.

Wednesday night, 18-year-old Quinterrius Brown surrendered to authorities at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Brown has been charged with one count of Second Degree Murder in the shooting death of 29-year-old Michael Coleman.

Brown and 20-year-old Albert Jones Jr. are accused of shooting Coleman back on Aug. 26 at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in the 700 block of West 68th St.

Coleman was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Jones Jr. was arrested on Aug. 30 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder.

Bond for Brown and Jones Jr. has been set at $500,000 each.

Shreveport Police had arrested Brown back in April for Attempted First Degree Murder.

Jones Jr. had also been arrested for being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

