2nd suspect in deadly Bowie Co. shooting surrenders, charged with murder

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The second suspect in a deadly Bowie County shooting has surrendered to authorities.

According to the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, investigators went to Cass County to serve a capital murder warrant on 18-year-old Brandon Lasuan Parkman.

Parkman was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Chase Aaron Porier.

On Sunday officers were called to a home on Forest Circle where they found a witness trying to administer first aid to Porier but he later died at the scene.

That witness told investigators two men showed up unannounced and robbed Porier of his marijuana before shooting him and taking both of their cell phones.

With the assistance of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and Texas Parks and Wildlife, numerous locations were checked for Parkman but was unsuccessful.

The sheriff’s office says Parkman turned himself in to the Atlanta Texas Police Department Wednesday morning.

Parkman was booked into the Cass County Jail for capital murder and was later taken to the Bowie County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.