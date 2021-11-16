2nd teen charged as adult in deadly shootout at Shreveport intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A second 17-year-old faces indictment and prosecution as an adult for the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy at a busy Shreveport intersection in early September.

According to the Caddo District Attorney’s Office, it was determined in a hearing last week that 17-year-old Christopher Davenport can be transferred out of juvenile court and into Caddo District Court to face second-degree murder charges in the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Kelvonte Daigre.

Daigre died in the September 4 shooting on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop near Youree Drive that wounded three others.

Davenport also faces eight counts of attempted first-degree murder of eight other individuals that night, including three other youths ages 5, 15, and 16.

In confirming Davenport’s prosecution as an adult, the DA’s office noted Tuesday that at least seven of the eight attempted first-degree murder victims were innocent bystanders merely waiting for the red light to change or otherwise traveling through the intersection.

Ikerryunta Stewart, 17, is also charged as an adult with second-degree murder and eight counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the case.

The DA’s office says the teens can be tried as adults under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a District Attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to District Court.

Both will now face a grand jury indictment as adults for second-degree murder.

If indicted and ultimately convicted, the teens face possible life in prison at hard labor without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

A third teen is already facing prosecution as an adult in a separate fatal shooting case. Nikolas Brown, Jr. 17, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shootout at a West Shreveport mobile home park on September 7 that killed 19-year-old LaDerrick Grant. His case was transferred out of juvenile court in mid-September.