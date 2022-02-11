BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A 23-year-old Texarkana man has become the second person charged in connection with the overdose that nearly killed an 18-year-old woman in December.

According to an amended affidavit filed in Bowie County District Court Thursday, Johnathan Murray is accused of selling six pills to a friend of the young woman, who then sold three of them to her for $30 each.

Police say the illicit transaction went down in the parking lot of the Walmart on Summerhill Road on Dec. 19, 2021, just hours before the victim’s mother found her in her bed, unconscious and not breathing.

What the victim apparently thought were prescription pain killers turned out to be Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid the DEA says is 80-100 times stronger than morphine. She later told investigators she crushed up one of the pills and snorted it before leaving the Walmart parking lot. She remembered getting home, but not much after that.

Conner Morgan, 21, is charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury. (Source: Texarkana, Texas Police Department)

Doctors reportedly told the mother her daughter would not have survived if she had not found her when she did.

After she got home from the hospital, the young woman spoke with investigators and gave them information that led them to identify 21-year-old Conner Morgan as the alleged middleman in the parking lot drug deal. He was arrested three days later, on Dec. 22.

As the investigation continued, police say they were able to gather evidence that included surveillance video from the Walmart parking lot to confirm Morgan sold the pills to Murray, who then sold some of them to the young woman. Murray was arrested on Feb. 2.

Both Morgan and Murray are charged with distribution of a controlled substance causing serious bodily injury.

Both remain held at the Bi-State Justice Center. Morgan’s bond was set at $75,000 bond and Murray’s at $250,000.