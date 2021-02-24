3 arrested after search warrant turns up drugs, guns and a whole lot of cash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport men have been arrested and facing a slew of charges after a search warrant was executed revealing guns, marijuana and a whole lot of cash, according to Shreveport police.

Jaylen Cox, 22, 19-year-old Miguel Gomez and 22-year-old Uzziel Valdez were booked into the Shreveport City Jail just after 6 p.m. Monday, after agents with the Caddo- Shreveport Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Fern Avenue.

In the course of their search, agents turned up approximately 221 grams of marijuana, six illegal firearms and more than $46,000 in cash.

Source: Shreveport Police Department

The three men are facing the following charges:

Cox: one count of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, one count of possession of schedule II, and one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance

Gomez: one count of possession of schedule I, and one count of possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance.

Valdez: one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Cox and Valdez were transferred to Caddo Correctional Center around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, and Gomez was booked into CCC around 45 minutes later.