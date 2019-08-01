3 arrested; drugs, guns, and cash seized in Marshall bust

MPD SWAT and the Harrison County Emergency Response Team seized over six pounds of marijuana, six firearms, a small amount of suspected cocaine, in addition to several other miscellaneous illegally possessed narcotics in a search of a home at 603 North Grove St. Wednesday, according to MPD. (Photo: Marshall Police Department)

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Three men were arrested and more than six pounds of marijuana along with other drugs and cash have been seized in a drug bust in Marshall.

The Marshall Police Department SWAT Team and the Harrison County Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant around 3 p.m. Wednesday at 603 North Grove Street. Police say the search warrant was issued as a result of an ongoing investigation by narcotics investigators with the Marshall Police Department.

The warrant was served without incident and the police say the search of the residence resulted in the seizure of over six pounds of marijuana, six firearms, a small amount of suspected cocaine, in addition to several other miscellaneous illegally possessed narcotics.

Officers also located approximately $2,600 in US currency, along with a large quantity of counterfeit currency, inside the residence.

Three occupants of the residence were arrested. Keyan Devon Jernigan, 25; Daric Torrez Johnson, 26; and Lavonza Dewayne Spears, 19; were all charged with Delivery of Marijuana over 5 lbs, less than 50 lbs in a Drug Free Zone, two counts of theft of a firearm, and Possession of Dangerous Drugs and booked into the Harrison County Jail.

MPD says the investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Daric Torrez Johnson, 26 (Photo: Marshall Police Department)

Keyan Devon Jernigan, 25 (Photo: Marshall Police Department)

Lavonza Dewayne Spears, 19 (Photo: Marshall Police Department)

