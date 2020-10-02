3 arrested following drug investigation in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people are behind bars following a drug investigation at an apartment complex in Greenwood.

On Tuesday agents with the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant in the 6900 block of Magnolia St.

According to Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator and Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond, during a search of the apartment agents seized 617 grams of marijuana, THC wax, digital scales, a heat sealer with packaging material, 4 guns, 4 dosage units of Carisoprodol, and over $4,100 in cash.

Chad Feazell, 42, of Greenwood, Mischa Early, 42, of Coppell, Texas, and Ceazar Love, 27, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, were arrested for possession with intent to distribute schedule I marijuana and possession of a firearm with CDS.

Early and Love were also arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

