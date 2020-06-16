3 arrested in connection with shootings of two juveniles; another still at large

Arrested in connection with May 31, 2020 shootings of 17- and 11-year-old juveniles

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit have made arrests in connection with the late May shooting of two juveniles in west Shreveport.

Over the past two weeks, 26-year-old Ricky Sanders, Kiara Cruze, 26 and 18-year-old Demarrea Taylor have been arrested, and a warrant for the arrest of a fourth suspect has been issued for the arrest of 18-year-old Brandon Robertson Jr. in connection with the shootings, which police say were drug-related.

Brandon Robertson Jr., 18, is wanted on a warrant for one count of criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with the shooting that wounded two juveniles in W. Shreveport in late May. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Just after 9 p.m. on May 31st, Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 5900 block of Tulsa Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found the 17-year-old and 11-year-old inside a dark-colored sedan suffering from gunshot injuries. Both were taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health, the 17-year-old with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot injury to his upper body and the 11-year-old with a non-life-threatening gunshot injury.

Detectives immediately launched an investigation and through witness interviews and evidence gathered at the scene, they deduced the two juveniles came to a residence in the 5900 block of Tulsa Avenue to rob a female of her narcotics.

The female, Cruze, and the men, Robertson, Sanders and Taylor were in the front yard of the residence.

Investigators believe the three men planned to rob the juveniles, and when they arrived, an exchange of gunfire erupted, but only the teenager and the young male inside care were injured

In the weeks that followed detectives obtained search warrants relative to the matter, one on South Kirkwood Drive in west Shreveport.

None of the suspects were at the home but investigators and agents seized over $550,000 in illegal narcotics.

The following arrests were made:

26-year-old Ricky Sanders – (1) count of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery. No Bond (arrested on June 3) 26-year-old Kiara Cruse – (1) count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I. No Bond (arrested June 9th) 18-year-old Damarrea Taylor – (1) count of Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery, (1) count of Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm, (3) counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, (1) count of Possession of Schedule I CDS, (1) count of Possession of a Firearm with CDS, (1) count of Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, (1) count of Obstruction and Resisting. (Arrested June 15th)

The warrant for Robertson’s arrest charges him with one count of criminal conspiracy to commit armed robbery in connection with the incident. No bond has been set.

Anyone with information on Robertson’s whereabouts are asked to call detectives at 318-673-6955 or Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, Lockemup.org, or via their app, P3Tips.

The investigation continues and more charges are expected.

