Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are in custody in connection with a shooting Monday night in Shreveport that left one person with critical injuries.

The shooting happened at 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway, where officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Police say they were able to get a description of the suspects and arrested two of them on East Washington St. Another suspect was found and arrested nearby with the help of Shreveport Police K-9 officer Sepp.

29-year-old Juquentin Taylor, 24-year-old Tyanna Waller, and 25-year-old Keiuntre Normandin early Tuesday morning. All three were booked into the Shreveport City Jail early Tuesday morning on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Tyanna Waller, 24 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Juquentin Taylor, 29 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

K-9 Sepp (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Investigators believe the three suspects took the victim’s vehicle that was left unattended at an apartment complex. The victim chased the suspects in another vehicle. The suspects crashed in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway and started shooting the victim. He was struck in the chest and leg.