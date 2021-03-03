3 charged in connection with shooting on Argyle St. in early February

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting that left a man critically wounded in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood in early February.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 22-year-old Jerol Leo Ewell and 21-year-old Alexander Coleman are charged with attempted first degree murder, and 30-year-old Chasity Brown is charged with accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder.

The shooting happened on Saturday, Feb. 6 in the 700 block of Argyle Street. Shreveport police say they were called to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport about a shooting, and when officers arrived at the hospital, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. The victim’s injuries were considered life-threatening at the time.

SPD says they went to the original crime scene and found multiple gun shell casings, and multiple witnesses were asked about the shooting. Detectives soon learned that Ewell was a suspect in the shooting, and he was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

Investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force later arrested Coleman and Brown on Wednesday, March 3. Ewell, Coleman, and Brown were all booked into the Shreveport City Jail.