3 charged in shooting of Bossier City man found wounded in Coushatta

Johnnie Maxie Jr. and Delrick D. Beard, both 19 and both from Coushatta are charged in connection with the shooting wounded a Bossier City man on Oct. 18 (Source: Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office)

COUSHATTA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two adults and a juvenile are behind bars in connection with a shooting that left a Bossier City man critically wounded in a crashed-out car in Coushatta last week.

Investigators with the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office say they believe the victim was lured to Red River Parish under false pretenses, where he was found shot multiple times late on the night of October 17 on La. Hwy. 155 near Ashland Road. He was airlifted to Oschner Health Shreveport for emergency surgery. His name and current condition have not been released.

Now, RRPSO says they have arrested and charged 19-year-old Johnnie Maxie, Jr. of Coushatta with attempted second-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Also in custody is 19-year-old Delrick D. Beard of Coushatta, charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery.

Both Maxie and Beard remain held at the Red River Parish Jail on $500,000 bond.

RRPSO detectives have also charged a 17-year-old male from Coushatta, who has been booked into the Ware Youth Center on charges of attempted second-degree murder and one count of attempted armed robbery. His bond was set at $400,000.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing.