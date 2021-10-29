3 former Shreveport police officers indicted on federal civil rights charges in excessive force case

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three former Shreveport police officers have been indicted on federal civil rights charges in connection with their alleged actions during a January 2020 traffic stop that left two men seriously injured.

According to a statement released late Friday afternoon by the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana, a federal grand jury in Shreveport has returned an indictment charging 26-year-old Treveion Brooks, 25-year-old William Isenhour, and 25-year-old D’Andre Jackson with assaulting two arrestees in Shreveport during a January 2020 traffic stop.

The officers are accused of punching Chico Bell and Damon Robinson about the face and body. Both men suffered serious injuries from the alleged incident and were hospitalized. They were initially charged with resisting, but the DA’s office later said dashcam revealed excessive use of force that resulted in both men being injured even though neither was resisting and all of the charges were dropped.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the indictment alleges the officers used unjustified force against the arrestees by punching them about the face and body, resulting in bodily injury.

The officers were among eight indicted in June 2020 on charges of malfeasance in office in connection with the incident.

Each of the newly indicted defendants made their initial appearance in United States District Court on Friday and are scheduled to be arraigned on November 4.

Federal prosecutors say the civil rights charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment for the deprivation of rights offense.