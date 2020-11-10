Your Local Election Headquarters
3 hospitalized after shooting in Cedar Grove neighborhood

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Multiple people are in the hospital after an overnight shooting in the Cedar Grove Neighborhood.

Shreveport Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Browning Street just before 10 p.m. Monday.

SPD has confirmed that three people were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police currently have no suspects.

