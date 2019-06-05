3 in custody after police chase, crash in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are in custody after a brief police chase in Shreveport involving a stolen car.

Police say the chase started at Mansfield Rd. and Hollywood Ave. around 4 p.m. Wednesday and ended at Linwood and Canal Blvd., where the stolen car crashed. One man was taken into custody at that point. K-9 units were called in to help search for the other two. All three were in custody in less than an hour.

Police say a gun was found in the car.

No names have been released and there is no word yet on what charges the suspects face.

