3 in custody after police chase, crash in Shreveport

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are in custody after a brief police chase in Shreveport involving a stolen car. 

Police say the chase started at Mansfield Rd. and Hollywood Ave. around 4 p.m. Wednesday and ended at Linwood and Canal Blvd., where the stolen car crashed. One man was taken into custody at that point. K-9 units were called in to help search for the other two. All three were in custody in less than an hour. 

Police say a gun was found in the car. 

No names have been released and there is no word yet on what charges the suspects face.  

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss