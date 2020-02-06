3 indicted in New Year’s Eve fatal shooting of Pleasant Hill man

(l to r) Dereginald L. King, 30, of Zwolle, Aaron J. Holmes, 25, of Pleasant Hill, and Jaydon J. Sepulvado, 19, of Zwolle, are were all indicted Thursday by a Sabine Parish grand jury in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Joshua T. Graves, whose body was found in his car on New Year’s Eve 2019. (Source: Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three men were indicted Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting of a Pleasant Hill man, according to the Sabine Parish District Attorney’s Office.

32-year-old Joshua T. Graves was found fatally shot in a vehicle on Hampton St. on New Year’s Eve. Dereginald L. King, 30, of Zwolle, Aaron J. Holmes, 25, of Pleasant Hill, and Jaydon J. Sepulvado, 19, of Zwolle, were all arrested the next day and charged in Graves’ death.

On Thursday, Holmes and King were each indicted by a Sabine Parish Grand Jury on one count of first-degree murder. Both remain in custody and are set to be arraigned on February 27. Sepulvado was indicted on one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Sepulvado is free on $150,000 and scheduled to be arraigned on March 26.

In a separate case, Carlos Carhee was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Cevallerious Winfield in Many on November 5, 2019.

Carhee was arrested after deputies were called to a disturbance at the Apollo Apartments off of Middle Creek Road in Many and found Winfield suffering from stab wounds. Carhee, who police say admitted to stabbing Winfield during the fight, remains in custody and is scheduled to be arraigned on February 27.

