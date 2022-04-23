SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAl/KMSS) – While one man fights for his life, two men are expected to recover after a late Friday night shooting.

Shreveport police were called to the 3900 block of Chateau Drive around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. All three victims were rushed to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospital for treatment, one in life-threatening condition, the others in non-life-threatening condition.

Although police said multiple witnesses were at the scene, no one was able to tell them what happened or why the shootings occurred.

The shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with any information about these shootings is asked to call Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.