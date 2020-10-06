3 killed in overnight shooting; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating after three men were shot and killed in the Allendale neighborhood.

SPD was called to a residence in the 1500 block of Garden Street just after midnight on Tuesday. Upon arriving at the home, officers found three men in the front yard with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have no witnesses or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300, option 3 or Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

