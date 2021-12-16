3 men arrested in connection with Haughton car burglaries

34-year-old Jonathan Hodge, 35-year-old Maston Nance, and 20-year-old Trayvon Harris were arrested in connection with multiple car burglaries in Haughton. (Source: Bossier City Sheriff’s Office)

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three men are behind bars after the Bossier Sheriff’s Office arrested them in connection with multiple car burglaries on Dec. 5.

According to Bossier police, detectives say they were able to identify a suspect linked to the vehicle burglaries of the Creekside and Gray Lake neighborhoods. This information led them to a home in the 2400 block of Melrose Avenue in Bossier City.

34-year-old Jonathan Hodge, 20-year-old Trayvon Harris, and one female occupant were found in the home. During the search of the house, investigators found four stolen rifles, two handguns, drugs, and other drug paraphernalia in the home. Both men were arrested while the female occupant was questioned and released.

Hodge was charged with three counts of vehicle burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of meth, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, and one count of possession of controlled dangerous substance with a firearm.

Harris was charged with four counts of possession of stolen firearms, one count of illegally carrying a weapon, and one count of possession of marijuana, and an active warrant through Caddo Parish.

35-year-old Maston Nance was also arrested on one count of possession of steroids, three counts of possession of stolen firearms, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Nance was the third suspect, another resident of the home, and the owner suspected vehicle in the case.

All three men were booked into Bossier Maximum Security Facility with no bond.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington highly encourages residents to lock their vehicles while parked at their residence or when they are away from home.