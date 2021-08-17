3 men charged in connection with catalytic converter thefts in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK/KTAL) – Three Houston men have been, accused of stealing multiple catalytic converters from cars in East Texas.

According to the Marshall Police Department. 33-year-old Don Bernard Applon, 32-year-old Chesare Demontre Rivers, and 18-year-old Cedric Griffin are all charged with engaging in organized criminal activity and two counts of theft of aluminum, bronze, copper, brass less than $2,000.

The thefts started on Sunday, August 16 around 5:20 p.m. Marshall police say they responded to back-to-back theft calls and the first theft happened in the 900 block of East End Boulevard North.

The witness told officers they saw suspicious activity from a group of people parked near his car. When another witness approached the group, they sped away in a white Cadillac. The victim inspected his car afterward and saw that his catalytic converter had been removed.

Just 10 minutes later, MPD received another call that a white Cadillac was seen in the 1300 block of East Pinecrest Drive. Another witness reported hearing a grinding sound coming from a nearby car before seeing a person place a catalytic converter inside a white Cadillac. The witness followed the three men as they drove away until police officers could intervene.

When Applon, Rivers, and Griffin were arrested, officers found multiple catalytic converters and a battery-powered saw inside the Cadillac.

“On behalf of the women and men of the Marshall Police Department, I’d like to thank our community for their vigilance,” Marshall Chief of Police Cliff Carruth said in a released statement Tuesday.

“Our officers were able to respond and arrest the individuals swiftly thanks to their help and cooperation. We want to remind our citizens to stay alert and to report any suspicious activity they may witness.”

Applon, Rivers, and Griffin were all booked into the Harrison County Jail.