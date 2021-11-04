3 people found dead in West Cedar Grove home; SPD investigating

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are currently investigating after three people were found dead inside a home in Shreveport’s West Cedar Grove neighborhood.

SPD says that a woman was concerned about the people living in the home in the 400-block-of West 82nd Street and had gone to check on them. When she arrived she found the back door to the home open. She then went inside the home and found an adult male, an adult woman and a 12-year-old child all dead. Police were called to the scene just after 1:45 a.m.

Police believe that this is the result of domestic violence. They do have a suspect in mind but have not released any information on them at this time.

This is still an active investigation. We will bring you more updates as they become available.