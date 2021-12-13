3 shot, 2 fatally at Texarkana apartment complex

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a shooting at a Texarkana apartment complex Monday evening.

Texarkana Texas police were called around 5 p.m. to The Oaks at Rosehill apartments in the 1900 block of West 13th street.

Officers arrived to find one of the victims in the front yard of the apartment. Police then went inside to find two more victims in the apartment. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were taken to local hospitals in critical condition. One was taken to CHRISTUS St. Michael, where he was pronounced dead. The other remains in critical condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center.

All three of the victims are men and have not yet been identified.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

KTAL/KMSS has a crew at the scene and will update this developing story as information becomes available.