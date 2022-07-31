WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at an unauthorized trail ride Saturday night that injured three people, including a local high school student.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Crow Street in Cotton Valley. Sheriff Jason Parker says shots were fired shortly after two women got into a verbal argument. Three people were hit, including a 17-year-old Minden High student who is in critical condition. The other two victims are in stable condition.

Sheriff Parker says the property is large, so part of it is in the city limits and part of it in the parish.

Cotton Valley Police, the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, and State police were on the scene. Parker said they had spoken to the property owner before about not obtaining a permit for events.

Parker says investigators are working to find out who fired the shots to hold them accountable.