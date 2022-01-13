3 Shreveport men arrested in Mooretown drug bust

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport men are behind bars after Caddo Sheriff’s narcotics agents executed a search warrant Wednesday during a drug investigation at a Mooretown home.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, agents recovered 211 grams of powder cocaine, 76 grams of crack cocaine, 109 grams of methamphetamine, 578 grams of marijuana, 77 grams of synthetic marijuana, 47 Xanax, two handguns (one of which was stolen), packaging material, digital scales, and $5,266 in cash.

Agents say three children, ages 3-6, were inside the home where the narcotics were left in plain view and within reach.

Ricco Steele, 37, was arrested for two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, one count of possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute, and one count of CDS in the presence of a minor.

Joshua Jones, 23, was arrested for two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of schedule I with intent to distribute, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm with CDS, and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

Willie Williams, 35, was arrested for possession of schedule II and was found to have active warrants through the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office.