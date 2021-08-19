3 Shreveport people formally charged in death of woman killed on Easter Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three people have been formally charged in the death of a woman who was shot and killed in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood on Easter Sunday.

According to the Caddo Parish District’s Attorney’s Office, a Caddo Parish grand jury returned a true bill Wednesday charging 31-year-old Charles Dewayne Combs and 30-year-old Jasmine Shanta Nicole Fox with second-degree murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Jalecia Latoria Deray Jennings.

Andrea Shantanel Mitchell, 32, was also formally charged in a separate indictment as an accessory after the fact of Jennings’ death.

The fatal shooting happened on Sunday, April 4 in the 5600 block of Hearne Avenue. Police say Combs allegedly shot Jennings in the parking lot of the Union Masonic Temple PHA during an argument. Jennings was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where she died of her injuries.

A few weeks later, Combs and Mitchell were taken into custody by the US Marshals Task Force in Fort Worth. Fox turned herself in to SPD two days after.

Combs also is charged with second-degree battery for assaulting another person that same day.