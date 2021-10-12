3 teens arrested after alleged drug deal goes south, ends in gunfire & car crash

(l-r) Madison Emes, Jacob Clarkston and Zachary Davenport face multiple charges after an alleged drug deal went south in Vivian. (Photos courtesy Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)

VIVIAN, La. – Three teens have been arrested on drug and firearms charges after an alleged drug deal went south last week, turning into a shooting that resulted in a car wreck, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said.

Thursday, 19-year-old Madison Emes and 18-year-old Jacob Clarkston were taken into custody, and a third suspect, 19-year-old Zachary Davenport, was arrested Monday.

Just before 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 1, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies responded to reports of an overturned red Toyota the 8200 block of Louisiana Highway 170.

When deputies arrived, they found Emes, Clarkston and a minor inside the car. All were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Deputies learned the crash was the result of a shooting and CPSO Det. Dennis Williams investigated the accident and learned the shooting allegedly stemmed from a drug deal in Vivian.

Williams’ investigation revealed that earlier that day, Davenport allegedly was selling marijuana to Emes and her friends, but when it came time to pay for the goods, Ems drove off without paying.

Davenport was not amused, and chased them with his pick-up truck and started shooting. Emes was grazed by a bullet, which caused her to lose control of the Toyota, which flipped over.

On Thursday, Emes and Clarkston were arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center for contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, criminal mischief and manufacture, and distribution of schedule I. The juvenile in the car was not charged.

Then, on Monday, Davenport was arrested at a family member’s home in Vivian. He was booked into CCC on one count of aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and manufacture and distribution of Schedule I.