SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three out of four juveniles arrested over the weekend in connection with recent carjackings are now charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Allendale last week.

The four teens were arrested after a chase and crash in Sunset Acres on Saturday morning, and now police say their investigation has led to the arrests of three in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old De’anthony Walker.

Walker was shot just after 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Harvard Ave. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are not releasing the names of the suspects because they are juveniles, but they say all three are charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.