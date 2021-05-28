3 teens charged, accused of breaking into car in N. Bossier City

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three teenagers have been charged, accused of breaking into a car in north Bossier City early Thursday morning.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the teenagers, 15, 16, and 17, were each charged with simple burglary after deputies found stolen items in their backpacks from a nearby car burglary.

Deputies with the Joint Criminal Apprehension Team were patrolling Wednesday night when they spotted a group of kids riding bicycles on the shoulder of Highway 3 near Brownlee Road at 2:00 a.m. wearing dark clothing.

“These deputies conduct proactive criminal patrol through the night while most of us are sleeping,” said Sheriff Whittington.

“While crime may often take place in the dark of the night, this team is on the job, watching…and apprehending thieves and other criminals. They did their job.”

The team also works alongside officers with the Bossier City Police Department, as well as Patrol deputies throughout the parish, to keep roads and neighborhoods safe.

Bossier Sheriff’s detectives say they are continuing to work on other vehicle burglary cases and want to remind residents to lock their doors.