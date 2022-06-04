SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people were wounded when someone opened fire in downtown Shreveport early Saturday morning, according to police.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at the corner of Travis and Spring. Police say there was a verbal argument and the shooter pulled out a handgun and fired into the nearby public parking lot. Three people were hit, including two women and one man. The woman was taken to the hospital by ambulance and the two men were taken to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police say all three are expected to recover.

An arrest has been made, but police have not released details.