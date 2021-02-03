3-year-old girl wounded in shooting on Bernice Circle, SPD on scene

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are on the scene of a shooting that left a three-year-old girl wounded by gunfire in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood Wednesday night.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers received a call about a shooting on Bernice Circle around 9:27 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they learned that a child was shot in the upper torso and head area.
The three-year-old victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with life-threatening injuries. Police say the little girl is now in stable condition.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.
