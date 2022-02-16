MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A third escaped inmate from the McCurtain County jail is back in custody and the search continues for the fourth and final inmate still on the run.

Justin Hughes, 21, was taken into custody Tuesday morning after nearly two weeks on the run. According to the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office, Hughes was captured after an attempted burglary off of Old 21 Road near Idabel.

“3 down, 1 to go,” the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “We’re coming for you, Rutherford.”

Jerome Lynn Rutherford, Jr., 23, is the last inmate remaining at large following his escape from the Idabel jail on the night of Feb. 3, along with Hughes, 28-year-old Kolby Russell Watson, and 21-year-old Donnie Kale Middlebrooks.

MIddlebrooks was captured on Feb. 9 after a joint operation with the sheriff’s office, the US Marshals Service, and Idabel PD. Justin Hughes was captured after an attempted burglary off Old 21 Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Watson was captured with the help of the Choctaw Nation Tribal Police Department in central McCurtain County on Feb. 5.

CAPTURED: Colby Russell Watson, 28 (Source: McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office)

CAPTURED: Donnie Kale Middlebrooks, 21 (Source: McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office)

CAPTURED: Justin Hughes McCurtain, 21 (Source: McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office)

WANTED: Jerome Lynn Rutherford Jr., 23 (Source: McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office)

The inmates were being held on charges of distribution, possession of stolen property, and narcotics charges.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to the last remaining escaped inmate’s capture.

Tips can be called in to the US Marshals Service 24-hour line at 313-202-6458. Tips can also be reported 24/7 through the USMS Tips App at usmarshals.gov/tips.