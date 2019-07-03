3rd suspect arrested in Texarkana shooting, search continues for 4th suspect

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A third suspect is now behind bars in connection with a weekend shooting in Texarkana.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Mariah Cherry, of Farmington, Missouri, for Aggravated Robbery.

The shooting happened Saturday at the Sunset Apartments in the 1600 block of Allen Lane.

A 24-year-old man was found inside one of the apartments with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Earlier this week, 18-year-old Randall Green Jr., of Texarkana, Ark., and 19-year-old Donald Mitchell III, of Texarkana, Texas, were charged with Aggravated Robbery for their roles in the shooting.

Green and Mitchell were booked into the Bi-State Jail. Bond for both teens has been set at $100,000 each.

Investigators are actively searching for the fourth suspect, 19-year-old Isaac Taylor, of Texarkana, Texas.

A felony warrant for Aggravated Robbery has been issued for Taylor.

Cherry, who allegedly drove the other suspects from the crime scene after the shooting, is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail with a bond of $100,000.

Anyone with information on Taylor’s whereabouts is asked to call the Texarkana Texas Police Department at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

