BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people are facing charges in Bienville Parish in connection with an investigation involving stolen firearms and other items.

According to the sheriff’s office, seven firearms were recovered after the investigation. Four were stolen in a gun store burglary, two in a residential burglary in Webster Parish, and the seventh was taken in a vehicle burglary on Slay Woodard Road in Bienville Parish.

James Harvard, 18, is charged with three counts of possession of stolen firearms, three counts of drug paraphernalia, simple theft, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Harvard’s simple theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge stem from a burglary of a property in the Jamestown area.

Veronica Clemons, 33, is charged with three counts of possession of stolen firearms, three counts of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of failure to appear in court.

Harvard is booked into the Claiborne Detention Center with bond set at $95,000. Clemons is booked into Webster Women’s Jail. Her bond is set at $60,000.

The sheriff’s office says that the two juveniles were arrested by Webster Parish officials but were released to their parents because there are not enough beds in local detention centers.