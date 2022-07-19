Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four Shreveport men were indicted Tuesday by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in connection with recent homicides and sexual assaults.

Zacorius Dewayne Williams, 21, was charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Kamar Woods in March 2022. Woods was sitting in a parked car at the Foxborough Apartments on Pines Rd. when he was shot in the chest. His death was the 15th homicide in Caddo Parish in 2022.

Treylin Loren Dillard, 19, was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the April 2022 shooting death of his 16-year-old girlfriend Sha’kyra Gray. She was shot in the cheek inside a home on the 100 block of East Gregg Street in the Waterside neighborhood on Easter Sunday. Grey was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where she died less than an hour later. Her death was the 20th homicide of 2022 in Caddo Parish.

Jonathan Tyrone Cooper, 42, was indicted for first-degree rape.

Jeffery Lee Terrell II, 31, was charged with aggravated rape.

The two sexual assault indictments were returned under seal.

All four men are currently held in the Caddo Correctional Center.