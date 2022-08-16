CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people were charged in connection to murders in Shreveport and Vivian by the Caddo Parish Grand Jury in the session ending Tuesday.

A “true bill” is returned if a majority of the jurors agree supporting facts in the case are enough to support probable cause.

Charlene Henderson of Shreveport faces a second-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of Larry Clark on May 16, 2022. Police found Clark deceased, with a gunshot wound to the head, inside a home on the 3100 block of Regent St. She also faces charges for possessing a firearm or carrying a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

The grand jury indicted Tiffany Lynn Moore of Vivian for second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend Shannon Schoen. On June 23, 2022, police responded to a 911 call to the home on the 200 block of E. Texas Ave. Officers found Schoen dead from a single stab wound to the chest.

Shreveport resident Thomas Office is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jared Robert Pelletier on April 30, 2022. Pelletier was shot in the head on the 200 block of Prospect St and taken to a local hospital. He died of his wounds on May 4.

Elijah Rich Williams of Shreveport is also facing charges in connection with Pelletier’s murder. He is charged with accessory after the fact for allegedly harboring or rendering aid to Office from April 30 to May 4.

Henderson, Moore, and Willians are in custody at the Caddo Correctional Center pending trial. An active arrest warrant is out for the arrest of Thomas Office.