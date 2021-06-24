4 arrested after deputies find fake inspection stickers, license tags inside Shreveport hotel room

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Four people were arrested after Caddo deputies find hundreds of fake motor vehicle documents inside a Shreveport hotel room.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, On Wednesday, June 16, ATF agents searched a room at the Super 8 by Wyndham Shreveport in the 4900 block of Monkhouse Dr. Inside the room, agents found over 100 fake Louisiana motor vehicle inspection stickers, over 100 fake Louisiana emissions certificates, several fake Louisiana temporary license tags, several fake Texas buyer’s tags, and a laminating machine along with two rolls of laminating plastic.

Brian Chavis charged with forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates

Milton Chavis charged with forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates

Cameron Carroll charged with forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates

Tre Justin Boxie charged with forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates

The following people were arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for forgery of motor vehicle inspection certificates:

Brian Chavis, 32, no address available

Milton Chavis, 29, of Baton Rouge

Cameron Carroll, 27, of Port Allen

Tre Justin Boxie, 27, of Baton Rouge

Chavis also charged with two counts of possession of Sch II CDS (amphetamine pills), possession of marijuana, and introduction of contraband into a correctional center.

Carroll was also charged with illegal carrying of a weapon.

The Caddo Sheriff’s K-9 Unit also assisted with the investigation.