4 month-old baby dies following police chase from Louisiana to Mississippi

BILOXI, Miss. (BRPROUD) – A four-month-old baby has died after a domestic dispute led to a police chase that stretched from Baker, Louisiana to Biloxi, Mississippi.

After a shootout on Monday between the suspect and authorities, the baby was taken to an area hospital.

According to the Biloxi Police Department, the baby has died.

The investigation into this deadly incident is ongoing.

