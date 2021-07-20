4 people found dead at home north of New Summerfield, deputies searching for ‘person of interest’

NEW SUMMERFIELD, Texas (KETK) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after multiple bodies were found at a home on Highway 110, according to a law enforcement source with the agency.

Sheriff Brent Dickson would only confirm to KETK News that there were four bodies found shot to death, but a separate law enforcement source has said there were four bodies and it’s being investigated as a “quadruple homicide.”

The home is located between Troup and New Summerfield at Highway 110 near CR 4719, according to Dickson. A 911 call was placed early Tuesday morning, but Dickson said that it is unknown who it came from.

Deputies are looking for a 2017 Dodge Challenger. Sheriff Dickson said that the driver is a “person of interest.” No other identifying information about the driver was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 903-683-2271.

Sheriff Dickson will be holding a press conference at 3 p.m. to give an update on the shooting. KETK News and FOX 51 will stream it live on our website and take it live on television.

This is a developing story. KETK News has a crew en route to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.