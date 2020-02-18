4 shootings, 3 homicides in 3 days: Community responds to multiple weekend shootings in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Witnesses, neighbors and loved ones are reeling from this weekends back to back shootings. Shreveport Police responded to two shootings Saturday evening within an hour of each other and two shootings Sunday withing two hours.

SPD found 28-year old Shamarcus Smith in the middle of the street on Bellaire Avenue dead from multiple gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon. A few neighbors say they heard dozen or more rounds of gunshots before he was discovered.

Lillie Jenkins has been living in her Bellaire Avenue home since 1974. She says things like this never happen in her neighborhood. Her husband’s friend was visiting that day when he stepped outside in their driveway. She says another car driving west on the street pushed Smith from the moving vehicle and opened fired on him while he was on the ground.

“You know, I had just come from out here and I heard the shots. About four shots right quick, and I thought, ‘Who’s that shooting fireworks this time of day? At almost 4 clock in the evening?’ My husband said call 911,” said Jenkins.

Multiple shots hit the blue Dodge belonging to her husband’s friend. She says he had to duck and hide from the bullets. She would later find fragments of his car in her driveway from the shooting. Her husband came out during the ordeal and found Smith on the ground.

“I’m so thankful they didn’t shoot my husband cause he’s 85-years old.”

John Henry McDonald was also 85-years old.

He was gunned down in his truck on Broadway Avenue and Evers Drive that same night.

Police responding to the call found the senior citizen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in his truck. He was taken to a hospital where we later died.

He was only a few blocks from his home.

Rubie Jenkins is McDonald’s neighbor. She says he was a quiet man that stayed to himself with family members in a home on Lavender Drive. She also says it’s rare that a homicide like this happened in her neighborhood.

“I was shocked. I really was. It was surprising that an 80-something year old man got killed.. that’s…that’s a shock,” said Jenkins.

Sunday night, 41-year old Tasha Mayberry was gunned down in Cedar Grove. The mother and grandmother was also shot multiple times. According to police, neighbors heard a man and woman arguing before hearing shots.

Krystal Mack use to work with Mayberry doing CNA work with home health care. She found out about her death Monday morning when another co-worker texted her the news. She was saddened to hear how she died.

“She was very funny, kept you laughing. She was sweet. Like she would do anything for you,” said Mack, “It doesn’t make any sense to take people from their families like that over something stupid.”

Shreveport Police Department declined to comment on these shootings Monday, but police spokesperson, Angie Willhite says there will be further updates possibly as soon as tomorrow.

