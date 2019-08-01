4 teens arrested in Bossier boat launch money box theft

Maxxmillion O’Quinn, 18, of Benton and Neil McCarl, 19, of Haughton and two other teens are charged with theft, attempted theft, and simple criminal property damage in connection with the break-in and theft of cash from a Bossier Parish boat launch. (Photo: Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four teens have been arrested in connection with the break-in and theft of cash from boat launch pay box early Tuesday morning on Cypress Black Bayou.

According to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, 18-year-old Maxxmillion O’Quinn of Benton and a 17-year-old male were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the case. 19-year-old Neil McCarl of Haughton and another 17-year-old male were arrested on Thursday. All are charged with theft, attempted theft, and simple criminal property damage. McCarl was also charged with failure to appear on charges of possession of marijuana, criminal mischief, and trespassing.

The sheriff’s office released still images Tuesday afternoon from surveillance video showing four males walking up to the money box at the Parks Road boat launch around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday, cut the lock, take the cash, and then walk back to their vehicle, where at least one other person was waiting.

The same people are seen on surveillance video around 3:10 a.m. that morning trying to break into the money box at the Highway 162 boat launch using bolt cutters. They were unsuccessful in that attempt.









Detectives credit tips they received in connection with the case in identifying and arresting the four suspects.

“Tips from the public helped solve this case,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said in a statement released Thursday afternoon. “When the Bossier Sheriff’s Office asks for the public’s help in identifying suspects or for additional information on criminal cases, we are hopeful for answers. In this case, we got them. A big ‘thank you’ to our concerned residents who helped identify these suspects. We appreciate you.”

The Bossier Sheriffs Office says detectives are continuing their investigation.

